Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 5,014 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

