Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.12 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

