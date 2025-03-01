Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.7% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 45,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.3 %

DIS stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.