Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 2,620 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 8.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wealth Forward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 867,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VTI opened at $292.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.10 and its 200-day moving average is $289.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.