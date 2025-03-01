Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

