Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 127,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 48,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

