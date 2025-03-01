ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.373 per share on Friday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of BATS HYHG traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,817 shares. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $70.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29.
About ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF
