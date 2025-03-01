ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Plans Dividend of $0.34

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3399 per share on Friday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.32.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Down 0.8 %

IGHG stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.48. 25,464 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60.

About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

