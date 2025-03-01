ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.56 and traded as high as $17.65. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 905,743 shares.
ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.
ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile
The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.
