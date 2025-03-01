Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Short Interest Down 91.9% in February

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Protector Forsikring ASA Price Performance

Shares of PSKRF remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares. Protector Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

About Protector Forsikring ASA

Protector Forsikring ASA, operates as a non-life insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the grouped insurance schemes markets in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Finland. It operates in Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments.

