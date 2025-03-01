Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Short Interest Down 91.9% in February

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Protector Forsikring ASA Price Performance
Shares of PSKRF remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares. Protector Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.
About Protector Forsikring ASA
