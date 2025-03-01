ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Update

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ProtoKinetix Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKTX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 175,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,719. ProtoKinetix has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions, including ophthalmology, dermatology, transplants, and biomanufacturing.

