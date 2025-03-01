ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Update

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ProtoKinetix Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PKTX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 175,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,719. ProtoKinetix has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
ProtoKinetix Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProtoKinetix
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.