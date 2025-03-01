Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

