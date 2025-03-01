Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

CBRE stock opened at $141.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.76. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

