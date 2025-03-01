Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 12,300 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,838.3% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 18,160,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542,541 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $346,665,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,892,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,854,000 after acquiring an additional 101,849 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,085,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,892,000 after acquiring an additional 463,394 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,792,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,336,000 after acquiring an additional 295,869 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

