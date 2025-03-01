Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 657 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $56,590.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,817.60. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.30, for a total value of $330,208.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at $545,572.30. The trade was a 37.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,793 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $251.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.64. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $258.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Evercore ISI upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

