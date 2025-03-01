Q1 Earnings Estimate for Zeta Global Issued By Roth Capital

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zeta Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zeta Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zeta Global’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

NYSE ZETA opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,177,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,975,000 after acquiring an additional 489,499 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 85.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,470,000 after buying an additional 306,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,900,000 after buying an additional 455,944 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

