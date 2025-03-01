Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Declares Dividend of $0.31

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3097 per share on Monday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.
Qantas Airways Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of QABSY stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. Qantas Airways has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $30.73.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
