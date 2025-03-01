Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Declares Dividend of $0.31

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3097 per share on Monday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

Qantas Airways Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of QABSY stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. Qantas Airways has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $30.73.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

