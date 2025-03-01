QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,485 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $93.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Get Our Latest Report on United Airlines

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.