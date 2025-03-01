Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Up 20.8% – Here’s What Happened

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 120,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 223,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Radius Gold Trading Up 20.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of C$16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

Radius Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.