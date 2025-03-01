Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Short Interest Update

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of RWWI stock remained flat at $16.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670. The firm has a market cap of $554.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. Rand Worldwide has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a return on equity of 122.04% and a net margin of 15.31%.

Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Rand Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

