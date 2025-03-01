Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in February

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of RANJY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,713. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. Randstad has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $28.34.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

