Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Rathbones Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS RTBBF remained flat at $22.00 on Friday. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.
Rathbones Group Company Profile
