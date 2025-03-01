Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Rathbones Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS RTBBF remained flat at $22.00 on Friday. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

