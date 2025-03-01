REA Group Limited (REA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.10 on March 18th

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from REA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.87.

REA Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 117.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REA Group news, insider Owen Wilson sold 1,719 shares of REA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$275.88 ($171.35), for a total transaction of A$474,236.00 ($294,556.52). 64.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REA Group Company Profile

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

Featured Articles

