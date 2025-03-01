Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RDEIY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Redeia Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Redeia Corporación from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Redeia Corporación Stock Up 1.0 %

Redeia Corporación Cuts Dividend

Redeia Corporación stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 32,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,590. Redeia Corporación has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.1053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th.

Redeia Corporación Company Profile

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

