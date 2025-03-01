Regents of The University of California Buys Shares of 14,651 Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Rubrik comprises about 0.3% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $193,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828.43. This trade represents a 94.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $2,431,502.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,033.15. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 610,334 shares of company stock worth $40,413,942.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBRK opened at $64.96 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rubrik from $40.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

