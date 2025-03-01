Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 1st (AME, AYI, CTO, DE, ES, FSS, ISTR, ITRI, LKQ, MYGN)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, March 1st:
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
