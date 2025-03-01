Research Analysts Set Expectations for NBR FY2027 Earnings

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($6.22) per share.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($4.81). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NBR opened at $40.16 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $105.96. The company has a market capitalization of $385.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth $600,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.7% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 46,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.