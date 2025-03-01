RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Up 107.0% in February

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the January 31st total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 100.0 %

Shares of RSPI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,332. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors for use in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS and obstructive sleep apnea; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

