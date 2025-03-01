Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys 8,260 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6,503.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

D opened at $56.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

