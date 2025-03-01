Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 602.2% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $93.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.87. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

