Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases 1,305 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $32,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Argus set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partners raised CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $65.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

