Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Acquires 46,953 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,953 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.