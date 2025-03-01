Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $839,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $17,949,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.52.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 7,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.71, for a total value of $1,313,399.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,708.02. This represents a 41.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,710,875.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,433.56. This represents a 66.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,926 shares of company stock worth $9,850,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $200.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.27 and its 200 day moving average is $172.50. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $201.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

