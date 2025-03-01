Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $21.42. 6,527,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 19,496,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $236,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,107.22. This trade represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,525. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,195,577 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,901,000 after purchasing an additional 668,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,285,693 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,084,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 30,853.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,136 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,227,617 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $82,207,000 after acquiring an additional 281,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,902,212 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $73,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

