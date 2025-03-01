Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading 5.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $97.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Root traded as high as $129.76 and last traded at $131.28. 83,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 460,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.95.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROOT. JMP Securities cut Root from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Root from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Root from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Root by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Root by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Root by 651.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Root by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.93. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

