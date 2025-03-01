Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading 5.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $97.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Root traded as high as $129.76 and last traded at $131.28. 83,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 460,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.95.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROOT. JMP Securities cut Root from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Root from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Root from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.
View Our Latest Research Report on ROOT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root
Root Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.93. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Root Company Profile
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Root
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.