Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Cut by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after purchasing an additional 345,268 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 59,278.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after purchasing an additional 279,795 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,382,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Roper Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,811,000 after purchasing an additional 132,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,199,000 after buying an additional 132,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $584.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $593.91. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

