Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,283 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP stock opened at $584.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $593.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $546.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

