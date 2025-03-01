Roth Capital Has Negative Forecast for Yext Q1 Earnings

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Yext in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Yext’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Yext’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on YEXT. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

YEXT stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $871.27 million, a PE ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 331.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 18.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Yext during the third quarter worth $317,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

