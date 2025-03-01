Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Short Interest Up 294.4% in February

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 294.4% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rumble Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RUMBW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 66,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,680. Rumble has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

