Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Short Interest Up 294.4% in February

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 294.4% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rumble Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of RUMBW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 66,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,680. Rumble has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.
About Rumble
