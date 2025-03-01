Sage Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024,156 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,238 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9,346.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,576,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,664 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

