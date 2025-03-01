SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the January 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SVRE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. 28,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. SaverOne 2014 has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $355.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

