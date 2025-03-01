Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is US Bancorp DE’s Largest Position

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 902.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.32% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $4,784,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after purchasing an additional 940,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

SCHX opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

