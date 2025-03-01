Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Update

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Scientific Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SCND traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,363. Scientific Industries has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.
Scientific Industries Company Profile
