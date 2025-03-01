Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Update

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Scientific Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCND traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,363. Scientific Industries has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

