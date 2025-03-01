SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Update

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the January 31st total of 197,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SciSparc Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPRC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 114,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,790. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. SciSparc has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

