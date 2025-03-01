Seth Bala Cohen Sells 12,293 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,092.02. The trade was a 58.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

