Short Interest in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Declines By 95.5%

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Down 2.5 %

FEAM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 18,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,263. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.57. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $48.30.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($4.83) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FEAM shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of 5E Advanced Materials worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

Featured Stories

