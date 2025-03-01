Short Interest in AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Decreases By 59.6%

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the January 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AirTrip Price Performance
AirTrip stock remained flat at C$12.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.22. AirTrip has a 1-year low of C$12.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.22.
