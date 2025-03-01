Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Declines By 93.8%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AmmPower Trading Down 9.9 %
Shares of AMMPF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 47,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. AmmPower has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
About AmmPower
