Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Declines By 93.8%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AmmPower Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of AMMPF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 47,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. AmmPower has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

About AmmPower

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

