Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Grows By 113.4%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, an increase of 113.4% from the January 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BCTX opened at $3.67 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($2.10). As a group, analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.
