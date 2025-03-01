Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Drops By 89.7%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Price Performance
CNTMF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 58,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.25.
About Cansortium
