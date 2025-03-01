Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Drops By 89.7%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Price Performance

CNTMF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 58,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Get Cansortium alerts:

About Cansortium

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.